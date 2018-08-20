English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shahid Kapoor on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Engagement: All the Best
On being asked about Priyanka Chopra's engagement to Nick Jonas, Shahid Kapoor congratulated the new couple, saying, "Marriage is a beautiful thing."
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Ever since actor Priyanka Chopra made her engagement to American singer Nick Jonas official on Saturday, following a private roka ceremony at her home in Mumbai, love and wishes have been pouring in from across the world for the new couple.
Actor Shahid Kapoor, whom PeeCee reportedly dated for a while, had some sage advice for the couple. When asked expressly about her engagement at a press interaction for his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid said: “Many, many congratulations to Priyanka and Nick. Marriage is a beautiful thing, I can say that from my experience and I wish her all the best.”
Shahid, who has also famously had been in a long-term relationship with actor Kareena Kapoor, married Delhi girl Mira Rajput in 2015. Together, they have a daughter, Misha, and are expecting their second child.
Priyanka and Shahid have notably starred together in two films — Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey (2009) and Kunal Kohli’s Teri Meri Kahani (2012). They have also guest-starred together on Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee with Karan.
Priyanka and Nick’s engagement bash on Saturday evening, which was organised by Shaadi Squad — the team that planned Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fairy-tale Italian wedding — was a star-studded affair. Among those spotted were Alia Bhatt, cousin Parineeti Chopra, the Ambanis and Arpita Khan. Nick’s parents and Priyanka’s family and close friends were also in attendance.
While there is no official confirmation yet, the couple is expected to get married in October.
