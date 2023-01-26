Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor was one of the most talked about and loved couples. They had a long-term relationship and were pretty vocal about it. It was awful to see that fairytale end. Shahid was in much love with the Udta Punjab actress, and because of this he reportedly had a fallout with his Fida co-star Fardeen Khan. Yes, you read that right ! The Farzi actor had a fallout with the No Entry star when the former was in a relationship with Kareena.

This dates back to when Shahid and Fardeen were shooting for Fida which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor had issues with Kareena Kapoor’s intimate scenes with Fardeen Khan. The couple started dating each other from this film after they were paired for the first in a movie. However, they parted ways and moved on in their lives but their link-up still grabs headlines.

Fardeen Khan claimed Shahid Kapoor had issues with him while shooting scenes with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Fida. During the shoot, things were tense between Fardeen Khan and Shahid Kapoor who had a problem with Kareena Kapoor’s few scenes. The actor was uncomfortable with his then-girlfriend shooting intimate scenes with Fardeen Khan and this led into a massive fight between the two actors.

According to IBTimes Fardeen Khan opened up about it years later and called Shahid Kapoor immature. Fardeen revealed that he and Shahid don’t get along and the Kabir Singh actor bitched about him. He further clarified that he and Kareena are strictly friends and there is nothing more to it.

Later, Shahid Kapoor opened up about his alleged tiff with Fardeen during Koffee with Karan show. Shahid said, “I personally don’t have any issues with him. And if he had any issues, he could simply called up and had spoken about but he chose to talk about it in the print so what else I do say.”

