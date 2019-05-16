Take the pledge to vote

Shahid Kapoor Opens Up About Heartbreak at the Trailer Launch of Kabir Singh

Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh is slated to release on June 21.

May 16, 2019
Shahid Kapoor launched the trailer of his forthcoming film Kabir Singh in Mumbai on Tuesday.

At the launch, the 38-year-old actor discussed several aspects of the film and his personal life. The film, which is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, stars Kapoor as a surgeon who becomes a drug and alcohol addict in trying to forget his lost love.

On being quizzed about heartbreak, he told a reporter, "Tera nahi toota kya? Sabka toota hai I am sure. Of course everyone’s heart breaks at some point, but the aim is to get over it and move on eventually."

Notably, Kapoor was in high-profile relationships with his co-actors Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra before he got married to Mira Rajput in 2015. He now has two children with her—a daughter named Misha and a son name Zain.

On the similarities between Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy, Kapoor said, “We have not changed the world of the film, it is dark in parts but overall a very passionate movie."

The film has Kapoor in two avatars—as a college rebel who falls head over heels in love with a fellow medical student and then as a surgeon failing miserably at coping with having lost her. 

Directed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original film, and starring Kiara Advani as the female lead, Kabir Singh is slated to release on June 21.

