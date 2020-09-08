Shahid Kapoor Pens Heart-warming Note for Wifey Mira Rajput on Birthday

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput turned 26 on September 7. The actor took to his Instagram to wish his better half on her special day. He shared a gorgeous picture of Mira and expressed his immense love.

Shahid wrote, “Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life (sic).”

In the picture, Mira can be seen dressed up in a vibrant, multi-coloured dress as she posed for the camera.

Shahid’s brother and actor Ishaan Khatter also took to social media to wish Mira on her big day. Sharing a photo of him with Mira in his Instagram story, Ishaan wrote, “Happy birthday bhaabidooooo @mirakapoor (sic),” along with a heart emoji. Ishaan and Mira share a beautiful bond together.

Mira and Shahid are proud parents of two kids - Misha and Zain. Two days ago, the couple celebrated the birthday of Zain as he turned two. Mira took to her social media to share some glimpse of the birthday celebration. Sharing the pictures of Zain’s toy cars, she wrote, The obsession is TWO real! #happybirthdayzain”.

View this post on Instagram The obsession is TWO real! 🚜🚚 #happybirthdayzain A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Sep 4, 2020 at 9:32pm PDT

Mira and Shahid are one of the most talked-about couples in the film industry. The duo has been often in the limelight for their adorable chemistry. Recently, during an ‘Ask me anything’ session on Instagram, when asked about Baby no. 3, the star wife had a hilarious reply. A user asked her "Another child?" to which she replied, "Hum Do Hamaare Do".

Meanwhile, Shahid is gearing up for his next upcoming project Jersey. The film is the remake of a Telugu film of the same name. Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur will also be seen in the film as his mentor.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani.