Shahid Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note for Ishaan Khatter As He Begins Filming Khaali Peeli

Ishaan Khatter has begun working on his next film, Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Panday.

Updated:September 12, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
The strong bond between Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter is very well known. Recently the two even went on a road trip together in Europe alongside other friends including Kunal Kemmu. As Ishaan Khatter began work on his next film, Shahid Kapoor extended his support and wishes for his younger brother.

Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he was beginning work on his next film titled Khaali Peeli. Shahid Kapoor commented on the post wishing him the best saying, "All the best #teamkhaalipeeli. Kill it Ishaan. I’m sure you will make us proud."

Alright guys, tuning in! (And out of Instagram for now) See you on the other side!

Directed by Maqbool Khan, it is a romantic film set in Mumbai. He will be appearing alongside Ananya Pandey in the film. Jaideep Ahlawat has been roped in to play the villain of the film. Khaali Peeli will be Ananya Panday's second film. She made her debut in Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Ishaan Khatter last appeared in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Even though the film performed poorly, audiences were impressed by Khatter's performance. He had also recently announced that he has been cast for A Suitable Boy which will be directed by Mira Nair. The film will be an adaptation of a book of the same name by Vikram Seth.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

