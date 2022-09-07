Shahid Kapoor Pens Romantic Birthday Note For 'Lover' Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora Reacts

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor did not shy away from showing his wife Mira Rajput some love on social media on her birthday. Mira turned 28 on Wednesday and on the occasion, Shahid took to Instagram and shared a picture from what appears to be Mira’s parents’ wedding anniversary part and wrote a sweet note for her. In the picture, the couple was photographed during a dance.

Calling Mira his ‘lover’ — oh so Taylor Swift! — Shahid wrote, “Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes.” Mira took to the comments section and replied, “I love you forever ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Malaika Arora was among the many stars who joined in to wish Mira. “Happy birthday dear @mira.kapoor,” she wrote. Raashii Khanna wrote, “Cutest! ♥️.” Fans also showered them with love, many calling them ‘cutest couple’.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The wedding being an intimate affair was only attended by close family members and friends. As a part of their celebration, the duo had hosted two ceremonies which consisted of pheras and an Anand Karaj organised at Mira’s home in Delhi followed by two receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai for Shahid’s friends and colleagues from the film industry.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Although she has stayed away from the industry, Mira is a self-groomed social media influencer who is focused on healthy living. She participates in yoga-related activities and talks about skincare on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey and received immense love from the audience for his performance. The film also featured Shahid Kapoor’s father and actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles and was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. He will next be seen in Raj and DK’s series Farzi co-starring Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. He also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film which will premiere digitally.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here