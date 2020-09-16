Shahid Kapoor Plays Elegant Straight Drive in 'Jersey' Throwback Video

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a clip of himself in which he can be seen practicing cricket. This comes ahead of his film Jersey based on a life of a former cricketer.

In the video, one can see the actor practice his batting skills. Captioning the video, Shahid wrote, “Can’t wait to get back. Missing my boys @rajivmehra1988 n @harshuln #jersey"

The video, in less than 12 hours, has crossed over 1.4 million views. His friends and fans have also left comments on the picture. Indian cricketer Mohommad Shami wrote, “Good Shot.” Shahid’s mother Neelima Azim also commented, “shot.” Majority of his fans have dropped in fire emoji and red heart emojis in the comments.

For the unversed, Jersey is an upcoming film starring Shahid in the lead role. The movie also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in poignant roles. The film is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is being bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

The film is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Shahid essays the role originally portrayed by Nani in the Tollywood flick.

The film’s director Gowtam Tinnanuri had told The Times of India in an interview, “Now, there is a cap on the number of crew members who can be present on a film set. Whenever the government allows us to increase the number, following the health situation in the country, we would need about four weeks to be on floors. As for Shahid, he would need at least two weeks of cricket practice before we begin the shoot to get back into the groove. He is a good cricketer, so we have less to worry on that front.”

It has been previously reported that there are chances that the shooting of the film will be resumed by the end of this month. The shoot was stopped due to the lockdown that was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.