Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shahid Kapoor Posts Most Adorable Pic of His Son Zain And Netizens Call Him Actor's 'Xerox Copy'

Shahid Kapoor welcomed Zain with wife Mira Rajput Kapoor in September, 2018.

News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shahid Kapoor Posts Most Adorable Pic of His Son Zain And Netizens Call Him Actor's 'Xerox Copy'
Image courtesy: Instagram/Shahid Kapoor
Loading...

Apart from starring in Kabir Singh, which has become the biggest blockbuster of 2019, actor Shahid Kapoor has spent the better part of the summer enjoying life with his two adorable children, Misha and Zain, and sharing photos of them to social media.

But there's one photo in particular of Zain that has sent Instagram into collective “aww” over its extreme cuteness. On Monday, Shahid posted a side-by-side picture of himself from his childhood days, and his son Zain.

The picture which shows Zain and a younger Shahid, who appears to be around the same age as the toddler, curiously looking into the camera had the actor commenting "spot the difference." Fans were right in line with Shahid's sentiments about just how much Zain resembles him.

Check out the picture, which has received over 13 lakh likes in just 15 hours.

View this post on Instagram

Spot the difference #likefatherlikeson

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Shahid welcomed Zain with wife Mira Rajput Kapoor in September, 2018. The couple was blessed with their first child, Misha, in August 2016.

Talking about fatherhood, Shahid earlier said that initially, the idea of being a dad unsettled him and made him feel paranoid. He admitted that after Zain's birth, he's "relaxed" with the idea of being a father and feels "very natural" now.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram