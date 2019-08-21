Shahid Kapoor Posts Most Adorable Pic of His Son Zain And Netizens Call Him Actor's 'Xerox Copy'

Apart from starring in Kabir Singh, which has become the biggest blockbuster of 2019, actor Shahid Kapoor has spent the better part of the summer enjoying life with his two adorable children, Misha and Zain, and sharing photos of them to social media.

But there's one photo in particular of Zain that has sent Instagram into collective “aww” over its extreme cuteness. On Monday, Shahid posted a side-by-side picture of himself from his childhood days, and his son Zain.

The picture which shows Zain and a younger Shahid, who appears to be around the same age as the toddler, curiously looking into the camera had the actor commenting "spot the difference." Fans were right in line with Shahid's sentiments about just how much Zain resembles him.

Check out the picture, which has received over 13 lakh likes in just 15 hours.

Shahid welcomed Zain with wife Mira Rajput Kapoor in September, 2018. The couple was blessed with their first child, Misha, in August 2016.

Talking about fatherhood, Shahid earlier said that initially, the idea of being a dad unsettled him and made him feel paranoid. He admitted that after Zain's birth, he's "relaxed" with the idea of being a father and feels "very natural" now.

