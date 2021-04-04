Shahid Kapoor Raises Mercury Levels With Stunning Pictures in the Pool

As the spring gives way to summer, many Bollywood stars can be seen enjoying a little time by the pool to beat the heat. The latest celeb to do so was Shahid Kapoor, who took to Instagram to share a couple of stunning pictures of himself by a pool.

In the picture, Shahid could be seen wearing dark sunglasses and facing away from the camera. He shared the picture without any caption. Soon fans flooded the comment section with praises as well as heart and fire emojis.

He also shared another picture in his Instagram Stories, where he could be seen striking a cool pose in the pool.

Shahid, who is an active member of social media, recently showed his funny side to fans on Instagram. He shared a video of himself attempting to sing by using a goofy filter. The hilarious post attracted comments from his wife Mira Kapoor and brother Ishaan Khatter, along with friends Kunal Kemmu and Mrunal Thakur.

Recently, a photo of Shahid had gone viral in which his face was seen entirely covered with a mask and a face shield. The image was shared by popular paparazzi account Viral Bhayani. Captioning the photo Viral wrote, “If he is able to breathe well then 5 stars”. The ace actor left a sarcastic reply on the post saying, “No actually have been holding my breath for over a year now.”. In the picture Shahid is seen wearing black t-shirt and black trousers. He has finished his look with a pair of yellow and black shoes and a yellow backpack.

Meanwhile, the actor will soon be seen in a Bollywood film titled Jersey. In the movie, he plays the role of a cricketer. Other pivotal roles in the much awaited film are played by Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The movie is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Jersey is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name starring Nani.