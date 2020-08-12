Shahid Kapoor Ranks at This Spot in List of Top 40 Cinematic Hamlets in the World

Shahid Kapoor smashed all previous records in his acting career with the 2014 film, Haider. The modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet was written, produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Haider has been recognised on a global level recently as it ranked among the world’s top 10 Hamlets. Literary Hub Twitter shared the article and wrote, “The only Hamlet ranking brave enough to compare Kenneth Branagh to Billy Madison.”

The only Hamlet ranking brave enough to compare Kenneth Branagh to Billy Madison. https://t.co/PrHoIi9AXJ — Literary Hub (@lithub) August 11, 2020

The film was set during the 1995 insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts and civilian desertions and was an adaptation of Basharat Peer's memoir Curfewed Night.

Haider was the third chapter in Bhardwaj's Shakespearean trilogy after Maqbool (2003) and Omkara (2006). Bhardwaj penned the dialogues for the film, and was the co-writer in the screenplay. He was also the music composer for the film.

Haider became the first Indian film to earn the People's Choice Award at the Rome Film Festival. Among several accolades, the film won five National Film Awards including Best Male Playback Singer, Best Dialogue, Best Choreography, Best Costume Design and Best Music Direction.

Haider featured Shahid Kapoor as the eponymous protagonist and had Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Shraddha Kapoor and Irrfan Khan essay crucial roles.

Speaking of the film, Shahid told IANS in a group interview, "I can proudly say 'Haider' is the best film of my career. This film has everything that I haven't done before. I have pinned my hopes on this film."