Shahid Kapoor Reacts to Kiara Advani's Heartfelt Post on Kabir Singh, Says Award Winning Speech Also Deserves Award

Kabir Singh, the Bollywood remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy has completed one month since release. Marking the occasion, actress Kiara Advani, who plays lead opposite Shahid Kapoor, took to Instagram and thanked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid Kapoor and the cast and crew for being part of the film with her.

Sharing a poster of Kabir Singh, Kiara wrote, "#1MonthOfKabirSingh Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don’t know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today."

She continued, "A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me. But I also saw her strength, conviction, her love and her passion and couldn’t help but feel for the love story that you all rooted for with me.. Kabir, aka @shahidkapoor my costar, confidant and friend through this journey who completed and made this story so real and believable. Already missing your craziness mama, couldn’t have been luckier to work together on this special film."

She further added, "Sandeep Sir, the OG! His conviction to stay true to his story and make it so unapologetically, his passion for films, his craziness and honesty gave us the opportunity to play characters that were flawed, imperfect and so real that you can’t stop yourself from feeling for them. Our amazing producers @ashwinvarde @muradkhetani @its_bhushankumar @@tseries.official for making this gem of a film! @santha_dop my incredible dop for capturing every moment of this love story so beautifully."

She concluded by writing, "To all our singers and musicians @sachettandonofficial @paramparathakurofficial @arijitsingh @armaanmalik @amaal_mallik @tulsikumar15 @sachdevaakhilnasha @vishalmishraofficial Thankyou for creating a soundtrack that became an anthem and the heartbeat of the film! To the entire cast and crew, every technician, our EP this film would not be the same without your efforts and hardwork! My personal team- @jubindesai @raveesh_dhanu @makeupbylekha @hairbyseema @a_little_sip_of_fashion @simrantalwar13 @aajani21 #santosh for having my back all along. But most importantly beyond Thankful to the audience for loving, accepting and rooting for this love story."

See post here:

Responding to the note, Shahid wrote, "His award winning speech also deserves an award." Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a heart in the comments section, in response to Kiara's heartfelt note.

A screengrab from Kiara Advani's Instagram account.

Trade analyst Tran Adarsh updated fans with the box office report of Kabir Singh on July 20 in a tweet. He wrote, "#KabirSingh continues to collect well... Will certainly breach ₹ 275 cr mark in coming days... [Week 5] Fri 1.03 cr. Total: ₹ 267.29 cr. India biz."

#KabirSingh continues to collect well... Will certainly breach ₹ 275 cr mark in coming days... [Week 5] Fri 1.03 cr. Total: ₹ 267.29 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019

Kabir Singh in running in theatres now.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans for The Lion King's Bumper Opening, Super 30 Earns Rs 88.90 Crore in 9 Days

Follow @News18Movies for more