Shahid Kapoor Relives Europe Biking Trip Memories with Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu; Watch

Shahid Kapoor Relives Europe Biking Trip Memories with Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu; Shares Fun Video

Shahid Kapoor is currently enjoying a biking trip in Europe with his brother Ishaan Khatter and friend Kunal Kemmu. These actors have been posting breathtaking glimpses of their vacation, giving us travel goals. On Saturday, Shahid too followed the suit, and he didn’t only share a glimpse but summarized the whole trip in a fun video, that will make you pack your bags!

The Jab We Met actor took to Instagram to post a video that compiled all the fun and happening moments from the boys outing at the exotic location. The video starts with a time-lapse version of Shahid’s clip as he drives a car in between the breathtaking view. The clip then follows Shahid dancing on Europe’s streets along with his brother. The shot is then followed by Kunal, Ishaan and Shahid’s picture striking stunning poses in the streets of a city. We also see Shahid enjoying a game of table tennis with his friends, followed by his all smiles picture as he looks dashing donning a pair of chunky sunglasses. We also see his selfies with Kunal and a snap of Ishaan standing amid a field. In one of the parts, Shahid puts on a filter on his face and delivers a funny dialogue. These glimpses are followed by a few happy pictures of the trio, and it ended with a selfie video of Shahid with a flashing bright sun and a clear blue sky in the backdrop.

The song was accompanied by the ‘Come Check This’ song by Fetish.

Check the video here:

Soon after the amusing video was posted, scores of Shahid’s fans chimed into the comments section to drop heart and fire emoticons.

Earlier in the day, Shahid posted a story and revealed that he is missing his wife, Mira Rajput.

In a selfie where Kapoor looked absolutely breathtaking in a casual white shirt and black shades, the Jersey actor tagged Mira Rajput to let her know that he was missing her too much on his Europe trip. He even penned the cutest note for her. In the caption of the story, he wrote, “When in the middle of a biking trip all you can think of is why is mi amore not here… @mira.kapoor”, also featured Mohit Chauhan’s “Tum Se Hi”, playing in the background.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor recently appeared in the sports drama, Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and his father, Pankaj Kapur. Jersey is the official remake of the original 2019 Telugu release, Jersey which starred South actor Nani in the lead. The film did not do well at the box office despite good reviews. Kapoor has Raj and DK’s web series, Farzi. Besides this, he will also be appearing next to industry giants like Vijay Sethupathi, Regina Cassandra, and Raashii Khanna.

