Shahid Kapoor Reminds of Batti Gul Meter Chaalu Trailer Launch Tomorrow Through New Poster

Shahid Kapoor shared the poster of his upcoming social satire Batti Gul Meter Chaalu across various social media platforms on Thursday to remind fans of the film’s trailer launch tomorrow.A commentary on power shortage in India and a common man’s struggle to address the problem of skyrocketing electricity bills, the film, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in a leading role, is set to release on September 21.The poster is an interesting amalgamation of a city inside fused bulb with an electricity bill in the backdrop. Sharing it, Shahid wrote on Instagram: "It's current, it's light, it's shocking! Batti Gul Meter Chalu trailer will be out on Friday at 12:30 pm."Initially delayed because of a rift between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment, the film began shooting in February and wrapped up the final schedule in July.It also stars Yami Gautam in a pivotal role.On the personal front, Shahid is soon to become a father a second time. Shraddha, meanwhile, is busy promoting Stree, her upcoming film with Rajkummar Rao which will hit the theatres on August 31.