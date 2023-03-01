Shahid Kapoor Reveals He Hated When People Called Him Cute, Says 'Why Would You...'

Shahid Kapoor is currently receiving rave reviews for his recently released series Farzi. The actor made his OTT debut with this Raj and DK web series. In a recent interview, Shahid, who has worked in this industry for around two decades, opened up about his cute boy image and why he hated it. He further added that he did not like his boy-next-door roles. Notably, some of Shahid’s hit films have seen him do those kinds of roles.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the actor said, “I hate that word Vanilla. You know, I used to hate it when people say ‘Oh you are cute’. I hate it. I was like ‘Why would you say that to anybody.’ I never liked that word. I have learned to be graceful and accept it now, that people throw it at me. But I just felt that it is very limiting."

He continued, “I am attracted to unconventional characters. You have to be an artist, which is what Farzi is all about. So, I think some of my personal angst is attached to Sunny in Farzi. And I wanted to express myself, you know. I wanted people to see my soul, to understand my emotions, to experience my mind, and not just stay busy with what is outside. That’s important, it matters."

Farzi revolves around the theme of counterfeiting where Shahid plays the role of an artist, who starts making fake notes with his friend to earn money. The series also stars Bhuvan Arora, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Kubbra Sait and Rashii Khanna among others. Shahid also hinted that there will be a second season of the series.

