Everybody knows what a good actor Shahid Kapoor is, thanks to his path-breaking performances in films like Haider and Kaminey. His recent OTT debut with Farzi also made headlines. But when the actor is not acting, he likes to spend time with his wife Mira Rajput and kids. The actor revealed in a recent interview how his married life as well as parenthood contributed to his evolution.

During an interview with Indian Express, the Kabir Singh actor shared, “Everything that is substantial or a priority, in which you invest your time, shapes who you are. As an artist you express yourself, so the choices you make are on the basis of who you are. So the choices that I make today may seem different from what I did five years back, or I will make them five years from now. They are always a reflection of what a person is in their head space. So in many ways, it kind of influences everything I do."

Shahid Kapoor also changed homes after he moved to the town side of Mumbai to ensure the privacy of his kids Zain and Misha. The actor shared, “We really liked the place. It just felt right and of course, it’s good for the kids. We have been living in a small house for a long time and needed a slightly bigger place. Also, the house has been in the making for three-four years, as it got delayed because of Covid. Finally, we got it done and we are happy to be where we are now.”

He added, “Honestly, as a parent, it’s my duty to give my children as normal a lifestyle as possible. I cannot change certain things, of course, but I will do whatever little things that take them closer to that. It is only fair. After you become an actor, you do realise later that mere wajah se itne problems horahe hai. I will give them as much normalcy as possible. I personally too crave normalcy. I think there’s great value in simple things in life, it just makes you feel.. just so normal."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Raj and DK’s thriller series Farzi alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra and Zakir Husain. The actor also has a film lined up with Kriti Sanon.

