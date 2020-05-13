Shahid Kapoor Reveals What Chores He's Doing During Lockdown: Mera Department Bartan ka Hai

Bollywood celebrities have been posting videos of themselves doing household work during the lockdown, which is quite a departure from their glamorous lives. From Katrina Kaif to Kartik Aaryan, we have seen how they are handling their chores at home.

While Shahid Kapoor hasn't posted any photo or video, the star says he too has been helping out at home by doing the dishes. During an #AskShahid session on Twitter on Tuesday, a fan asked him, "Khana, bartan, kapde.. Ye sab kare ho kya lockdown me?"

Shahid replied, "Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara?"

Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara? https://t.co/KMeKGlaqSf — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

The actor will next be seen in the film Jersey playing the role of a cricketer. The film will also reunite Shahid with his father Pankaj Kapur onscreen, after the 2015 release Shaandaar. Pankaj is essaying the role of Shahid's mentor in Jersey.

Despite having worked with his father before, the 39-year-old actor still feels nervous about being in the same frame with him. In the #AskShahid session a fan asked the Kabir Singh actor about his experience of working with his father in the Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial. Shahid replied, "I still get nervous sharing the frame with him."

Kabir Singh was one of the biggest hits last year, despite being criticised for being misogynistic. A fan asked, "Do you feel disappointed that your Kabir Singh performance wasn't appreciated by the awards ceremonies because of the controversy surrounding it?"

To which Shahid replied, "On the contrary. I can't be thankful enough for the love you all have it. I am because of you all."

