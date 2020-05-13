MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shahid Kapoor Reveals What Chores He's Doing During Lockdown: Mera Department Bartan ka Hai

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor

During a Q&A session on Twitter, Shahid Kapoor said that he has been doing the dishes at home during the lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 3:29 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood celebrities have been posting videos of themselves doing household work during the lockdown, which is quite a departure from their glamorous lives. From Katrina Kaif to Kartik Aaryan, we have seen how they are handling their chores at home.

While Shahid Kapoor hasn't posted any photo or video, the star says he too has been helping out at home by doing the dishes. During an #AskShahid session on Twitter on Tuesday, a fan asked him, "Khana, bartan, kapde.. Ye sab kare ho kya lockdown me?"

Shahid replied, "Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara?"

The actor will next be seen in the film Jersey playing the role of a cricketer. The film will also reunite Shahid with his father Pankaj Kapur onscreen, after the 2015 release Shaandaar. Pankaj is essaying the role of Shahid's mentor in Jersey.

Despite having worked with his father before, the 39-year-old actor still feels nervous about being in the same frame with him. In the #AskShahid session a fan asked the Kabir Singh actor about his experience of working with his father in the Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial. Shahid replied, "I still get nervous sharing the frame with him."

Kabir Singh was one of the biggest hits last year, despite being criticised for being misogynistic. A fan asked, "Do you feel disappointed that your Kabir Singh performance wasn't appreciated by the awards ceremonies because of the controversy surrounding it?"

To which Shahid replied, "On the contrary. I can't be thankful enough for the love you all have it. I am because of you all."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading