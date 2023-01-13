Shahid Kapoor Rides Bike, Vijay Sethupathi Makes Glass-Shattering Entry At Farzi Trailer Launch | Pics

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming web series ‘Farzi’. Helmed by Raj & DK, the show will also star Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar and Bhuvan Arora in titular roles. At the trailer launch event, the stars made a splashing entry amid the media and paparazzi.

Vijay Sethupathi was the first celeb to arrive on the stage. He entered while breaking a glass door. The star humbly posed for the pictures.

Meanwhile, Raashii Khanna turned heads in a neon green bodycon attire. She looked effortlessly glamorous. She tied her wavy locks into a ponytail. With a bright smile on her face, she greeted the media and the paparazzi.

Shahid Kapoor made a jaw-dropping entry on a bike. The actor looked uber cool donning his black tinted shades. The actor wore a white T-shirt which he styled with a black coat and boots. He surely made his presence felt at the event.

Shahid and Vijay exchanged a warm hug before taking their seats on the stage.

Veteran actor Amol Palekar also arrived for the event. The actor posed with Shahid Kapoor and shared it was an absolute honour to work with young actors, and directors and understand their sensibilities in the web space.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of a small-time con artist Sunny (Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (Vijay) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses.

Speaking about the series, Shahid Kapoor had earlier shared, “Farzi will always have a special place in my heart as it is my digital debut. Working with the brilliant duo Raj & DK and great actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar, and Kay Kay Menon has been an enriching experience. I challenged myself as an actor by accepting this layered character while my directors Raj & DK made the entire process a fun and smooth ride."

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi added, “I have always sought complex roles that challenge my capabilities as an actor. That is why the role I play in Farzi really appealed to me. It has been an absolute pleasure working with the dynamic duo Raj and DK and alongside Shahid Kapoor, who is both a talented actor and a wonderful person. It was incredible to work with such a brilliant team and create something as mind-blowing as Farzi. I can’t think of a better digital debut, and I’m excited about the series’ global release."

