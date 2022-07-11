Actor Shahid Kapoor roasted his wife Mira Rajput publicly after she posted a picture of herself showing off her impressive makeup skills on Instagram. On Sunday, the star wife posted a photo of herself and asked her fans to share their views on her look.

The image in which she looked dazzling wearing a black outfit was captioned as, “#nofilter makeup by me 💄switched up products after years and I’m loving them!Let me know what you guys think.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Her actor husband very cheekily commented on her post saying, “She so happy she didn’t even wait to leave the bathroom.”

The couple recently celebrated their anniversary. Mira had posted a picture of the two saying, “The love of my life. Happy 7 baby ❤️ I love you beyond the itch and back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

The actor along with his family were seen vacationing in Europe for the last few weeks. Mira documented every single moment of her kids Zain and Misha enjoying with their father in the foreign land.

Shahid too posted an adorable picture of himself with his kids on Instagram a couple of days back.

He captioned the image as, “Moments we remember from our childhood that shaped us. And then we get to redo them as an adult. Sometimes we even get to fulfil our own dreams as a child. The child in us is always alive. Keep it well nourished. At every stage in life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Time and again, Mira has reminded Shahid’s fans that he is a dotting father who loves to spend time with his children whenever he can and take care of them.

