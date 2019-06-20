Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Shahid Kapoor Says He Doesn't Want to Waste His Time by Watching Some of His Films

Shahid opened up about films that inspired him to become an actor and what he enjoys watching.

IANS

Updated:June 20, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shahid Kapoor Says He Doesn't Want to Waste His Time by Watching Some of His Films
Shahid opened up about films that inspired him to become an actor and what he enjoys watching.
Loading...

Actor Shahid Kapoor says he doesn't want to waste his time by watching some of his films. Shahid opened up about films that inspired him to become an actor and what he enjoys watching during a conversation on IMDb original series "The Insider's Watchlist", read a statement.

"My love for Hindi cinema kicked in when I watched Guru Dutt in 'Pyaasa' and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam'... These are the films that just stayed with me," Shahid said.

"I watched whatever came on Doordarshan like 'He-Man'. But now, I am very selective of what I watch. There are some films of my own I won't waste time watching as they don't do it for me. Sometime I watch a film and realise it wasn't the kind of film I would I go the theatre for," he added.

The actor also spoke about his favourite evergreen film, saying "'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' is my favourite. If you think 'Andaz Apna Apna' is great, you need to watch 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' to know why 'Andaz Apna Apna happened'."

At the moment, he is looking forward to the release of Kabir Singh, which also stars Kiara Advani. It is a remake of the popular Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21. The remake is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram