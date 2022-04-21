Shahid Kapoor Says He Quit Smoking After Kabir Singh: 'I Can't Anymore, I am Done'

Shahid Kapoor starred in the blockbuster film Kabir Singh in 2019, a Hindi remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy which was headlined by Vijay Deverakonda. The remake starred Kiara Advani as the main female lead, Preeti Sikka, who gets married to a different man. Kabir Singh, who was romantically involved with Preeti, takes to drugs, alcohol and turns into a chain smoker. In a recent interview, Shahid mentioned that playing Kabir Singh, who was a hardcore smoker, actually made him quit smoking in real life.

In an interview with BeerBiceps, aka Ranveer Allahbadia, the actor was questioned on how he kept up his young appearance and if it’s due to his strict vegetarian diet, Shahid replied, “Some changes definitely, but I think eventually it’s all in your soul. It’s in your heart. It’s the emotions that drive you. Like I focus on my children a lot. Because there’s so much pure energy out there and it’s just an unadulterated, raw, beautiful emotion. I feel enriched whenever I spend time with them. It takes me back to the version of me that I loved the most, which was the child version of me, where everything was amazing. I just try and focus on that.” Shahid and his wife, Mira rajput have two children, Misha and Zain.

He continued, “Physically, I’m pretty disciplined when it comes to sleep now. I used to be a complete insomniac, and I flipped that after I had my kids. Because I decided that I need to run my day according to them because they can’t run it according to me. And I’m vegetarian, and I don’t drink. I have been a smoker on and off but now for a few years, I haven’t smoked. I think Kabir Singh kind of did it for me. I can’t. I’m done. I was done.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is awaiting the release of sports drama Jersey which is also an official remake of the Telugu movie of the same name, which starred Nani. The remake also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in major roles.

