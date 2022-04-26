Shahid Kapoor Says He Takes Mira Rajput's 'Permission' Before Spending Money: 'I'm Family Man Now'

Shahid Kapoor has confessed that marriage has changed his life and his habits in a big way. The actor described how his spending habits have changed since he got married to Mira Rajput in 2015 and had two kids Misha and Zain.

In an interview with Curly Tales, the 41-year-old actor was asked if he saves money or spends all of it. “Pehle all out ho jata tha main magar ab nahi (previously, I used to spend all my money but not now). I am a family man now, mere bachhe hain, biwi hai (I have a wife and kids). Permission leni padti hai, sochna padta hai (I have to take permission and think about it before spending money),” Shahid said. He added, “I didn’t take her permission for my boys’ trip though, that’s my right. I think every guy deserves a boys’ trip once in a while.”

Shahid’s latest film Jersey hit the theatres on April 21. The movie is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film by the same name that starred Nani. Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur. The sports drama narrates the story of a failed cricketer who has to rely on his wife’s salary to survive. However, the passion for cricket is reignited as the former cricketer desires to make his son proud.

Sharing his opinion on money, Shahid told Curly Tales, “My outlook towards money is that it really matters. I don’t know if it is a good thing to chase money, I think it’s a good thing to chase excellence.” Shahid added that money is a natural byproduct of chasing excellence. The actor also mentioned that to chase excellence and say that you do not care about money is also impractical. Shahid said that he believes his and Mira’s outlook toward money might be different considering the difference in age, family background, and the kind of lives they have lived.

