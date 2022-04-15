Shahid Kapoor Says He Would Be 'Very Curious' if Someone Remade His Films Ahead of Jersey's Release

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, after several rounds of delay owing to the pandemic and a plagiarism row, will finally be hitting the big screens on April 22. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, the film is the official Hindi remake of Nani’s Telugu hit of the same name. In a recent interview, the actor shared what he would do if his films were ever remade. He told IndiaToday, “I would first of all be very curious because I gave a certain interpretation to that character and to that performance. It would be very insightful if a good actor was doing it, somebody whose work I admire or enjoy, what their point of view on it would be. I think it would give me another perspective, which is always good because as an actor, you can run out of perspective and repeat yourself. So, it is great to absorb different perspectives”.

He also talked about Nani, his counterpart from the Telugu Jersey film. He heaped praises on the actor and called him a ‘cool and gracious’ guy. He said that both of the actors haven’t met much but from whatever he has heard of him, he seems like a really cool person. Shahid also said that he has seen him in Jersey. He continued, “I think his heart is in the right place and it is very gracious of him to speak the way that he is. And I just want to say he is the original and nothing will ever change that. I don’t want to make any bones about that”.

He concluded by saying, “We all felt inspired from the film that we saw. We wanted to take it to a different audience. We rediscovered it. And I have made that character mine in every way that I can and I have complete ownership and I am very possessive of him. But the character that was played by Nani was their first one. So, that respect will always be with him”.

The original version of Jersey starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles while the remake threw Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the spotlight.

