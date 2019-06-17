Take the pledge to vote

Shahid Kapoor Says His Fights with Wife Mira Rajput Sometimes Last for Over 15 Days

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 6, 2015. Today, they are parents to two children—daughter Misha and son Zain.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
Image: Mira Rajput/Instagram
Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Kabir Singh, says his fights with his wife Mira Rajput last really long—sometimes even 15 days.

Talking about it on Neha Dhupia’s celeb chat show BFFs, he said, “I usually get flustered when my wife and I have a fight. It bothers me and I take time to get over it. It’s once in a couple of months, but when we do fight, ours lasts a long time, like 15 days. You know it [the tension] is there, and you finally talk it out.”

Shahid also added that he is usually the one who initiates the patch-up. “It’s good to fight. It’s important to hold your own. It’s important to disagree and deal with each other’s differences and resolve the problem. Problems are going to happen, and you have to get past that,” he said.

Notably, Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 6, 2015. Now four years later, they have two children—daughter Misha and son Zain—together. Shahid also opened up about his infant son. “He is way better looking than me. He has got (features from) both of us (Mira and I). Because he is a boy and he was born with a lot of hair, everybody thinks he looks similar to me, but actually I think his features are a lot more like Mira's,” he said.

On the professional front, Shahid will next be seen in Sandeep Vanga’s directorial Kabir Singh, which is slated to release on June 21.

