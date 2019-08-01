Shahid Kapoor (38) is currently basking in the success of his still running film Kabir Singh. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, which is now being made in Tamil as Adithya Varma, has won over the hearts of not just the younger audiences, but also bowled over some of the women in their mid 40s-50s, as revealed by Shahid himself recently.

According to Bollywood Hungama (via), the actor said that his office is very close to his house, and shortly after the film’s release, he spotted seven or eight neighbourhood ladies around while he was going to his office. He said, “My office is just five minutes away from my house. It is in the B wing. This was 5-6 days after the film released. There were these 7-8 aunties who have their sessions where they are just sitting and chatting. They are all in their mid 40s-50s,” he said.

Shahid continued, “I was just going to the lift and one of the aunties called me. They were around ten of them. When I came to them, they all looked at me and said, ‘We loved the film’(sic).”

Shahid was, on Wednesday, spotted at Kiara Advani's birthday celebration. He was wearing a white shirt, over which he layered a black, rugged jumper. He also sported a black loose, lower with black and white heeled sporty shoes.

Kiara looked absolutely stunning in a silvery-white two piece. She added a white and golden-chained fanny pack. She experimented her birthday dress by choosing to wear her fanny pack on her shoulder. She paired her dress with blush nude heels.

