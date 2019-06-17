Shahid Kapoor Says that He is Unemployed Right Now and Doesn't Have a Film After Kabir Singh

Actor Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is releasing on June 21. Featuring Kiara Advani opposite him, the romance-drama is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The two actors, who are probably on the last leg of promotions before the film releases, will keep their fingers crossed and hope for a good reception among the audiences.

However, Shahid made an intriguing revelation during an interview about what his plans are post Kabir Singh. He said that he has not signed up for a film after Kabir Singh and the very fact does bother him. He went on to add that he has plenty of things to do even when he is not shooting for films and that they will keep him busy in between. He further admitted that he is "unemployed right now."

Shahid told Pinkvilla, "I am unemployed right now because I don’t have a film and it does suck because I want to know what I am doing next! I do have too many things to do even when I am not working, so there is always something to do."

Ever since the trailer of Kabir Singh dropped online and the soundtrack followed, the 38-year-old actor has been garnering a lot of applause for how he has managed to pull off the role of a college boy with conviction. About Kabir Singh the character, Shahid had earlier said, "Kabir Singh has been an extremely challenging film for me emotionally and physically. Since I had three distinct looks in the film, I had to transform myself to quite an extent."

