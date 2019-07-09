Shahid Kapoor Says Wife Mira Rajput Encouraged Him to Sign Kabir Singh After Watching Arjun Reddy
Shahid Kapoor revealed that it was his wife Mira Rajput who insisted that he should take up Kabir Singh, because she saw potential in the role.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their second child on Wednesday.
Kabir Singh has turned out to be the biggest hit in Shahid Kapoor's career, all the criticism notwithstanding. The film became the biggest solo opener for Shahid when it released on June 21, amassing Rs 20 on Day 1. The film has earned Rs 235.72 crore at the domestic box office so far and is expected to cross the Rs 250-crore mark this week.
The film also faced a barrage of backlash for its portrayal of a violent, abusive and misogynistic protagonist, but that seems to have had little effect on the box office. Shahid Kapoor has time and again defended his choice of the character, saying that he had no qualms playing an "extremely flawed" role as an actor.
In a recent interview, Shahid revealed that it was his wife Mira Rajput who insisted that he should take up the role, after watching the Telugu original Arjun Reddy. "She was always very optimistic and believed that this is a character I should have in my filmography," he said.
"We had watched Arjun Reddy together and she loved the director's (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) work and felt that the character had potential. And if we were able to get it right, it'd be a very special character in my life. So, Mira was very happy when she watched the film," India Today quoted the actor telling Hindustan Times. Shahid and Mira celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary recently.
Shahid has said earlier that his biggest concern in taking up the character was that it required him to be in a very different zone mentally than he was in real life. "That was something most challenging for me. Because I had to keep making that flip everyday," he added.
The 38-year-old actor said that he is overwhelmed by the love Kabir Singh has received despite being an "extremely flawed" character. "Right now, I am overwhelmed and thankful. And there's no better feeling than getting love for a film, and a character, which is extremely flawed and probably one of the most dangerous characters to play for an actor since he is nothing like me. He isn't necessarily a character who you would love. But the success and the fact that the film has touched a chord with the audience, goes on to show the moviegoers' maturity," he said.
