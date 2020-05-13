Shahid Kapoor Sends Fans into Meltdown as He Flaunts 8 Pack Abs in New Rustic Looking Pic

Shahid Kapoor has been enjoying the lockdown period with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain. The actor keeps posting fun videos from his home. This time the Udta Punjab star has posted a shirtless picture that features his perfectly toned 8-pack-abs in all its glory.

And needless to say, fans are going gaga about it. The mirror selfie also shows the Kaminey actor with long hair, beard and moustache, akin to his look for the Sanjay Leela Bhanshali’s period drama Padmaavat.

With no caption to the post, Shahid has decided to let the fans guess the whereabouts.

Over 16 lakh Instagram users have liked the rustic look on the actor. Many commented their admiration for the Jab We Met star.

One Instagram user wrote, “Wow sir!”; another comment read: “@shahidkapoor is this your lockdown look?”

“Super physique I wish even I can also build body this way One day,” wrote another user.

While the fire emoticon ruled the comments section, the speculation about the look came in as a close second. One user said, “Maharawal Ratan Singh” while another read: “Padmavat look”.

Take a look:

The lockdown was called in as the actor was shooting for the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Jersey. In a recent post, the actor shared that he was missing the sets of Jersey.

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the 2019 film starred Tollywood superstar Nani as the protagonist. The sports drama went on to receive great popularity due to its touching storyline and believable performances upon its release.

