Shahid Kapoor Shares Hilarious Video On Viral Instagram Trend; Fan Quips 'Go To Koffee With Karan'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s love for coffee is known to all. Whether on the sets or in the public, the actor, who swears by the caffeinated drink, has often been spotted holding his coffee mug. Looking at his 24/7 energised self, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he reportedly drinks eight to ten cups of coffee a day. Now, it appears that the actor wants others also to start drinking coffee. Recently, the Jersey actor dropped a video on his official Instagram account, in which he can be seen asking others if they want coffee.

The actor can be seen taking his love for coffee to another level, as he tries his hands on the trending reel audio called Lanuna Café. The video begins with Shahid, who is in his vanity van holding a coffee mug, loudly asking his crew members, “I am making coffee. Does anybody want coffee? I am making coffee&." As Shahid is yelling at them while asking if they want coffee, all the scared crew members are standing in the corner of the vanity van. Next, the actor opens the door of his vanity and scares the members who are sitting outside while saying, “I am having a cup of coffee, does anybody need it?"After that, Kabir Singh the actor while walking with his crew, leaves them stunned as he yells, “Anybody wants coffee, cuz I am having a cup of coffee."

Shahid wrote in the caption, “Does anybody want coffee?"

The actor looked dapper as he sported the co-ord set in the clip. He donned a brown striped shirt with matching ankle-length pants, which he paired with black formal shoes. He completed his look with black sunglasses.

Needless to say, the actor was successful in entertaining the netizens, as several users flooded the comment section with a handful of laughing emoticons, while many said that they, too, want coffee after watching the clip. One user wrote, “I want coffee." Another user jokingly wrote, “Go on Koffee with Karan show then," and ended the comment with a couple of laughing emoticons.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of his sports drama Jersey, which will hit the big screens on April 14.

