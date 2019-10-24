Take the pledge to vote

Shahid Kapoor Shockingly Reveals Misha Once Failed to Recognise Him, Says 'I Had an Identity Crisis'

Shahid Kapoor recently came on Neha Dhupia's chat show and shared how daughter Misha once failed to recognise him after he cut his long beard grown for the movie Padmaavat.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 7:54 AM IST
Fresh from the success of his stellar hit Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor recently revealed how daughter Misha once failed to recognise him. It was during Neha Dhupia’s talk show No Filter Neha the actor revealed about his ‘identity crisis’ when he had shaved his full grown beard for the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.

"I had an identity crisis because she didn't recognize me! It was at Mira's parents' house, I reached there probably a day or two after they had reached because I was just finishing some stuff up, and she just refused to recognise me," Shahid shared.

Giving the whole picture of the incident, the actor further said, “She was what, 1.5 at that time and I was dying to hold her and meet her and run around with her and talk to her and she was with the maid taking a walk in the garden, and Mira had gone to meet some relatives, and I reached early and I wanted to take her in my arms and she came to me and started crying. And then when I was talking to her, she was staring at my mouth and looking at my face and it was not making sense to her because she was like I know that voice but I don't know this face, I didn't have my beard. I do look different with and without my beard. It does make a big difference, I shouldn't have done it like this."

Shahid welcomed Misha with wife Mira Rajput Kapoor on August 26, 2016. She is one of the most popular star kids in B-town.

