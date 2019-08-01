Take the pledge to vote

Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar Attend Kiara Advani's Birthday Bash, See Pics

Kiara Advani celebrated her 27th birthday with family, friends and industry colleagues. See pictures from her party here.

Updated:August 1, 2019, 9:07 AM IST
On July 31, Kiara Advani, whose last release Kabir Singh tasted massive success at the box office, celebrated her 27th birthday. The actress has also recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming Netflix film Guilty and celebrated her 27th by throwing a big bash for industry colleagues and friends.

The event was attended by the likes of Kiara's co-star in Kabir Singh-- Shahid Kapoor, rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, designer Manish Malhotra, Kiara's family, Ahan Shetty, Tania Shroff, filmmaker Karan Johar, Athiya Shetty, newly engaged couple Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Apoorva Mehta and others. Photos from the venue, where Kiara hosted the celebration night, are now going viral on social media.

For the night, Kiara chose to wear a glamorous dress in a hue of white. She sported open hair, falling on her shoulders, while complementing the look with nude make-up and a golden pendant. See pics and videos from Kiara's birthday celebration here:

On the movies front, Kiara has films like Good News, Laxmmi Bomb and Shershaah lined up. A source also revealed that Kiara may pair up with Sidharth for another film, speculated to be a gangster-drama, post Shershaah.

Kiara's next release Guilty, directed by Ruchi Narain, explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly guilty in such circumstances. The Netflix film, produced by Karan Johar, is scheduled to release later this year.

