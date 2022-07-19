Shahid Kapoor Signs His Next Film With Dinesh Vijan and It Will Be a 'Big Love Story': Reports

Shahid Kapoor is reportedly eying another big Bollywood project. If a recent report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, the actor has signed his next film and this time he is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Production this time.

This will be Shahid’s first film with Vijan and he is likely to begin shooting for the same by the year-end. A source cited by the entertainment portal claimed that Shahid not only ‘loved the project’ but has also signed it. “Shahid Kapoor has been discussing a probable collaboration with Dinesh Vijan for a while now and the things have finally fallen in place. The actor has loved a subject and already signed the dotted lines. It’s slated to go on floors in the last quarter of 2022,” the source claimed.

