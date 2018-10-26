Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Arjun Reddy' Hindi Remake Renamed as 'Kabir Singh'

The Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy has got a new title -Kabir Singh.The original film, starring Vijay and Shalini Pandey in the lead, revolves around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and how their relationship evolves.Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios production, stars Shahid Kapoor in the title role. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the film."When we started work on the Hindi script, it was a very exciting journey. 'Kabir Singh, as the protagonist's name, came naturally, considering the character's graph," Vanga said in a statement."'Kabir Singh' has the same punch and madness of 'Arjun Reddy'," he added.Shahid hopes the audience gives the film a lot of love."'Arjun Reddy' was loved and appreciated. Now it is time for 'Kabir Singh'! Get 'reddy' to see him in 2019," the actor tweeted.The film will be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi and Mussoorie. Shahid will sport four different looks in the film and has been preparing for it over the last three months.Workshops with all the actors are right now in full swing."It's all about taking 'Kabir Singh' to the next level," Vanga added.The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film's shoot commenced in Mumbai few days back.