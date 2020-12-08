Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey's Chandigarh Shoot Put on Hold Due to Ongoing Farmers' Protest

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Jersey’s shooting schedule for Chandigarh has been put on hold due to the ongoing farmers’ protest and the team has left for Dehradun last week to complete the next part of the shoot. Earlier, the makers had planned to complete the shooting for Chandigarh part before heading to Dehradun, but things didn’t work out according to plan.

According to the reports, the makers of the film found it difficult to continue with the shoot in Chandigarh amid ongoing farmers’ protest and thus planned to shoot the other part of the film in Dehradun. Shahid, along with Mrunal Thakur and other cast members, will shoot in Dehradun for next few days and then return to Chandigarh to shoot the remaining part.

A source close to them is quoted by Filmfare as saying, “Shahid, Mrunal Thakur, and the cast will film certain portions in Uttarakhand's capital over the next few days, and will return to Chandigarh in the last leg of the schedule. They have about three days' work left in the city.”

The film Jersey is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name and will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Meanwhile, Shahid took some time out from his busy schedule to get Vitamin D in the winter morning. The actor shared a couple of sun-kissed pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Soaking the sun.” In the snap, the actor looks dapper while sporting a beard look and donning a black hoodie.

The actor was last seen in Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani.