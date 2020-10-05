Shahid Kapoor Takes Pay Cut for Jersey Due to Budget Constraints?

Actor Shahid Kapoor is reported to have come in support of the makers of Jersey by taking a paycut. Reportedly, the producers of the film requested the actor to cut down his fee after the production schedule was halted due to Covid-19 outbreak.

According to Pinkvilla, the makers of the movie requested their lead actor to take a pay cut for the project citing budget constraints due to the loss during COVID-19 outbreak. They were in for a surprise as Shahid agreed to take a whopping Rs 8 crore cut and agreed for a Rs 25 crore fee.

The movie is a Telugu remake of Jersey, where Shahid will play the lead against with Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. The film’s next schedule will be filmed in Dehradun and Chandigarh.

Needless to say, the pandemic has had a big impact on the global film industry. Movie releases were postponed, film and television shootings halted, and cinemas closed due to the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus.

Covid-19’s spread had a ripple effect on the industry and the first salvo was felt when several film federations across the country decided to stop shooting for movies, television and web-series. Production houses including big names like Balaji Motion Pictures, Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films had to call off their production activity.

However, with many governments easing the lockdown measures, few production houses have started to resume production activity. While the industry workforce is elated at the prospect of resumed shooting activity, it has the producers worried with additional costs. Precautionary and safety measures to be followed as per the protocols set by various state governments, the producers are facing added costs to their already sky-rocketing project budgets. In such a situation, Shahid’s move will work as an inspiration for many.