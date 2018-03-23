Shahid Thinks Mira Would Date This Bollywood Star If They Were Not Married

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. The duo has always been the talk of the town and time and again give major relationship goals to their fans. Recently, the two appeared on a talk show BFFs with Vogue, where they made some bold revelations about each other.During a segment named 'Spinning Charades' on the show, the host, Neha Dhupia asked Mira to name the celebrity who she would like to date if she was single.Surprisingly, even before Mira could answer it, Shahid took actor Sidharth Malhotra's name. He further added, "Oh you (Mira) think that he is from Delhi so..."Well, that's quite a revelation.