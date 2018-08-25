GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shahid Kapoor Thought Arjun Reddy is Too Perfect to Remake

Shahid Kapoor is currently preparing for the Hindi remake of Arjun Redyy.

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2018, 6:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shahid Kapoor Thought Arjun Reddy is Too Perfect to Remake
Shahid Kapoor poses with contestants at the Miss Diva Miss Universe India 2018 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Actor Shahid Kapoor says when he was approached to star in the Hindi version of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy he felt there was no need to remake the film as the original was "too perfect".

Shahid, 37, will be playing the lead in the film and the actor said the arc of the character excited him and he decided to come on-board the project.

"Arjun Reddy is in the preparation stage. We will start shooting for it around October 1. The first thought I had in mind was why are we remaking it. It is too perfect. But then after spending sometime with the script I thought this character is so exciting I want to give it a try," Shahid told PTI.

The actor said he prefers being part of projects that come from a place which is "very real". "Content is changing and it is reflection of the fact that different material is coming to actors. And whenever I get that opportunity I kind of jump on it. I am very attracted to films which talk about the issues that we can relate to. I like stories being real."

The original Arjun Reddy, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, featured Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role. Sandeep will be helming the Hindi version as well with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series producing the film.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...