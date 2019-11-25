Take the pledge to vote

Shahid Kapoor to Begin Shooting for Cricket Film 'Jersey' in December

A source has revealed that Jersey would majorly be shot and based in real locations throughout Chandigarh.

Updated:November 25, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor following the success of Kabir Singh has been busy preparing for his next role which will be another Hindi remake. Sources have revealed that Shahid Kapoor is almost done training and will soon begin shooting.

Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be based in the city of Chandigarh majorly. A source close to the project revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "After prepping for almost two months on turf in suburban Mumbai, Shahid will start shooting from December 2. The month-long schedule stretches right up to December 30. After that, the team will take a break for around four-five days for the New Year before regrouping in Chandigarh for the second schedule."

The source revealed that the film is set in the '90s of the city and that in the coming few months their team will be moving in an out of Chandigarh a lot. Shahid's character's residence will also be seen in the city. One of the film's unique plot points was revealed to be that the protagonist will be making his way into cricket at a time when people consider their retirement from sports.

Director Gowtham Tinnanauri had earlier stated that he had been impressed by Mrunal Thakur's performance in Super 30 and that it gave him assurance that she would be perfect for the role.

