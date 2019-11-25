Shahid Kapoor to Begin Shooting for Cricket Film 'Jersey' in December
A source has revealed that Jersey would majorly be shot and based in real locations throughout Chandigarh.
Shahid Kapoor will play a cricketer in 'Jersey'
Shahid Kapoor following the success of Kabir Singh has been busy preparing for his next role which will be another Hindi remake. Sources have revealed that Shahid Kapoor is almost done training and will soon begin shooting.
Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be based in the city of Chandigarh majorly. A source close to the project revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "After prepping for almost two months on turf in suburban Mumbai, Shahid will start shooting from December 2. The month-long schedule stretches right up to December 30. After that, the team will take a break for around four-five days for the New Year before regrouping in Chandigarh for the second schedule."
The source revealed that the film is set in the '90s of the city and that in the coming few months their team will be moving in an out of Chandigarh a lot. Shahid's character's residence will also be seen in the city. One of the film's unique plot points was revealed to be that the protagonist will be making his way into cricket at a time when people consider their retirement from sports.
Director Gowtham Tinnanauri had earlier stated that he had been impressed by Mrunal Thakur's performance in Super 30 and that it gave him assurance that she would be perfect for the role.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick Worth Rs 3999: Here is How to Get One
- Raveena Tandon Says Shah Rukh Khan Thinks She's the 'Best-scented Heroine'
- Manavaditya Singh Rathore, Anushka Singh Bhati Win Mixed Trap Gold For Rajasthan
- Chaayos Insists They Only Use Your Facial Data To Let You Buy a Cup of Chai Quickly