Shahid Kapoor to Collaborate With Karan Johar in Shashank Khaitan's Next?

Shahid Kapoor has reportedly signed a new film with director Shashank Khaitan to be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Karan Johar apparently eyed the Kabir Singh actor in another role, but they have locked Shahid for a film called Yoddha.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source said, "Karan and Shahid were planning to do a film together for sometime. But they weren't getting the right script. There was a major talk about Shahid stepping into the shoes of Brigadier Farookh Bullsara for a film based on Maldives Mission.

"But now, the producer has locked Shahid for Shashank Khaitan's next which is also an action film. It's titled Yoddha and Shahid has already signed on the dotted line for the same. Shoot is expected to begin sometime early next year after Shahid wraps up Jersey."

Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a sports drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name starring Nani. The film was slated to release on August 2020, but has been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor.