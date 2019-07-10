Shahid Kapoor to Hike Fee to Rs 35 Crore After Kabir Singh’s Massive Success?
Kabir Singh has become the 10th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time within three weeks of its release.
Shahid Kapoor.
After the bumper success of his latest outing Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor has reportedly hiked his fee from Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. The biggest solo film of Shahid’s career so far, Kabir Singh has become the 10th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time within three weeks of its release.
Also starring Kiara Advani, it has earned Rs 243.17 crore in India alone despite scathing reviews from critics and a certain section of the audience that has slammed the movie for promoting misogyny, toxic masculinity and violence against women.
#KabirSingh emerges the 10th highest grossing #Hindi film... 1. #Baahubali2 [#Hindi], 2. #Dangal, 3. #Sanju, 4. #PK, 5. #TigerZindaHai, 6. #BajrangiBhaijaan, 7. #Padmaavat, 8. #Sultan, 9. #Dhoom3, 10. #KabirSingh... #Uri moves to the 11th position. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2019
On the film’s humongous box office success, Shahid earlier told Mid-Day, "The fact that audience is accepting flawed characters shows that they have an appetite for all kinds of parts. They are viewing films in the right context.”
“It is encouraging for this generation of actors. We don't need to feel burdened by the fact that if we are the hero, we have to be perfect. Today, the audience is mature and loves characters like Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab [2016] and Kabir Singh," he added.
