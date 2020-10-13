Shahid Kapoor to Join Raj and DK's Next Digital Series: Report

As the digital medium is gradually gaining prominence, many Bollywood A-listers have started making the transition to the platform. After actors like Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Kunal Kemmu, Shahid Kapoor will reportedly be making his digital debut with filmmaker duo Raj and DK's upcoming series.

A source quoted by Pinkvilla said that Shahid has signed a big digital series which will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the directors of the Amazon Prime show The Family Man. "After tasting super success with The Family Man especially on the web, several OTT giants were in talks with the director duo to design a project for them. They have finally been signed on by a leading digital platform for an original show which will have all the essential ingredients that a usual Bollywood film has. It's a thriller that will have the quirks of Raj and DK infused in it. They approached Shahid for the same and he loved it. He has signed on the dotted line."

It was previously reported that Shahid has signed a 100 crore deal with Netflix. According to the publication, this project will be a part of the same deal.

Shahid will be seen in Gowtam Tinnauri's Jersey, the Hindi remake of the Telugu film starring Nani. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor will also be part of the project. Shahid has also recently signed Shashank Khaitan's upcoming action film titled Yoddha.