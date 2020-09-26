Shahid Kapoor to Resume Filming 'Jersey' Next Month in Dehradun, Chandigarh

The pandemic is in full force but the unlockdown phase has allowed the film industry to put itself back on track. Several filmmakers have commenced shooting already. Shahid Kapoor, who was shooting for the Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey before the pandemic, is all set to start shooting for the film again next month.

A source reveals close to the film, “Shahid has already started brushing up his cricket skills and is ready to hit the pitch again. A 15-day schedule is planned from the first week of October. This is going to be one of the last remaining schedule. There will be one more schedule after this. The shoot is going to take place in Dehradun and Chandigarh.”

Apart from the actor, the rest of the cast including Mrunal Thakur will also join the shoot. Kapoor, however, isn’t expected to play much of the sport in this schedule. The source adds, “Shahid and Mrunal, among other actors, will be a part of the shoot. Shahid will restart his cricket training sessions. But this schedule won't involve a lot of cricket. The next one would require him to play it."

The cast and crew of the film had been shooting in Chandigarh earlier this year when the announcement to stall all shoots, pre-production and post production work came about. The unit will resume work by adhering to all kinds of safety precautions.

“Jersey was amongst the first films to stop shooting before the lockdown. The makers felt it was the right thing to do and it was necessary. Now the unit is taking all precautions that are mandatory as per the guidelines from the government and the industry,” the source says.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.