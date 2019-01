Shahid Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, Here's How Bollywood Stars Celebrated Lohri

T 3057 - सूर्य के उत्‍तरायण होने पर मौसम बदलने लगता है और देश के अनेक हिस्‍सों में लोग नई फसल का उत्‍सव मनाते है। इस अवसर पर लोहड़ी, मकर संक्रान्‍ति, भोगली बिहु, पोंगल, उत्‍तरायणी और पौष पर्व की बधाई और शुभकामनाएं

Happy Lohri, Pongal , Bihu, Makar Sankranti 🙏🙏🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/dH9k87OOoH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2019

As festive fervour has set in with Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Bihu, Bollywood celebrities are making most these festivals by spending time with loved ones.Sara Ali Khan who's basking in the success of her recently released film Simmba, celebrated Lohri with her mother Amrita Singh.Similarly, another star kids Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor also celebrated the festival with their family. The celebrations were joined by newlyweds Mohit Marwah and wife Antara, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor among others.Mira Rajput also shared stills from the celebrations on her Instagram stories and was joined by Pankaj Kapur, daughter Misha and half-sister Sanah Kapur. However, Shahid who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Arjun Reddy remake titled Kabir Singh missed the festivities at home.several Bollywood stars took to social media to extend best wishes. As always, Amitabh Bachchan led the group, sharing several Lohri images and wishing everyone a joyous Lohri, Pongal, Bihu and Makar Sankranti.Veteran actor Anupam Kher, whose film The Accidental Prime Minister—based on the eponymous book by former PM Manmohan Singh's media adviser Sanjaya Baru—released this Friday, also took to Twitter to extend wishes. "Wishing you all #HappyLohri #HappyMakarSankranti #HappyPongal. Love, peace and happiness always," he wrote.So did Emraan Hashmi, who is awaiting the release of his next film, Why Cheat India. "A day of many festivals. Wishing you all #HappyLohri, #HappyPongal, #MakarSankranti, #Pongal, #Uttrayan and #Bihu. #SundayMotivation #Lohri2019," he tweeted.Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi shared an interesting image of himself performing in the middle of a wheat crop. "May this Lohri, Pongal and Makar Sankranti brings joy, happiness, health and prosperity to everyone. Lohri diyan lakh lakh vadhiyan. Rab Rakha.... #HappyLohri #Pongal #MakarSankranti," he tweeted.