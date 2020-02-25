Shahid Kapoor to Spend His Birthday on Jersey Sets

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday turned a year older, and it's a working birthday for him. He will spend his special day on the sets of his upcoming film Jersey.
"The film is very close to my heart and I feel happy and gratified to be working on my birthday especially on the sets of Jersey," Shahid said.
He was seen cutting cake with father Pankaj Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput by his side.
View this post on Instagram
Check out how @shahidkapoor celebrated his 39th birthday with his wife @mira.kapoor and father by his side ❤️❤️ @pinkvilla . . . . . #shahidkapoor #shahidkapoorfans #kabirsingh #movies #bollywood #actor #birthday #birthdayboy #party #fun #partytime #birthday🎂 #love #actor #slay #style #trending #mishakapoor #mirarajput #love #couplegoals #couples #home #selfie #husbandandwife #pinkvilla
View this post on Instagram
Shahid turns 39!!! Scenes from his buddayyy celebrations with his fammm last night ❤️❤️❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 follow 👉 @bollywood_lovelism 👈 ___________________________________ #priyankachopra #sonamkapoor #ameeshapatel #dishapatani #aliabhatt #anushkasharma #sonakshisinha #sunnyleone #deepikapadukone #shenaztreasury #katrinakaif #malaikaarorakhan #kareenakapoor #nehasharma #ileanadcruz #poonampandey #urvashirautela #evelynsharma #jacquelinefernandez #bollywood #parineetichopra#eshagupta #shriyasaran #karishmasharma #shilpashetty #poojahedge😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
"Wishing him a very happy birthday", Shahid's wife Mira took to Instagram Story and penned a cute post for him.
"Happy birthday to the love of my life," she wrote alongside an image in which they are seen sharing smiles with each other.
View this post on Instagram
@mira.kapoor wishes @shahidkapoor with a lovely selfie ❤️❤️ @pinkvilla . . . . #shahidkapoor #shahidkapoorfans #kabirsingh #movies #bollywood #actor #birthday #birthdayboy #birthday🎂 #love #actor #slay #style #trending #mishakapoor #mirarajput #love #couplegoals #couples #home #selfie #husbandandwife #pinkvilla
Not only this, Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter too wished him on social media. He uploaded a string of images of Shahid on his Instagram handle.
"Mere bade miya. Happy birthday bhaijaan," Ishaan captioned the images.
Speaking of Shahid's upcoming film, Jersey will see the actor in the role of a cricketer. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.
Follow @News18Movies for more