Shahid Kapoor to Star in Hindi Remake of Suriya Starrer Soorarai Pottr?

Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottr is among the most awaited Tamil movies of the year. It is based on the life of Air Deccan founder and pioneer of low-cost aviation in India, GR Gopinath.

Even as the film was being shot, rumours suggested that producers Suriya and Guneet Monga were keen on making it in Hindi as well. Now, it has been reported that the makers have approached Shahid Kapoor to play the lead in the remake.

A source quoted by Mid-Day said, "The film was always supposed to be made in multiple languages. Shahid enjoyed a mammoth hit in Kabir Singh last year, which was the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. So, he was the first choice of the makers. The actor is currently going through the script. After the leading man is locked, the team will zero in on the principal cast."

If Shahid agrees to the project, it will be his third South remake after the upcoming cricket movie Jersey. The sports drama film directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri is adapted from his 2019 Telugu-language film under the same title. It stars Shahid as a cricketer portrayed by Nani in the original version.

Shahid tasted unprecedented success with the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy last year. Kabir Singh became not only the highest grossing film for Shahid, it's also the most controversial film of his career.

