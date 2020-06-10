Shahid Kapoor Transfers Money To 40 Background Dancers From Ishq Vishq, Shandaar

Actor Shahid, who began his career in Bollywood as a background dancer in films like Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal, has reportedly extended a helping hand for over 40 background dancers he worked with on films like Ishq Vishq, Shandaar and Phata Poster Nikla Hero.

Raj Surani, a former background dancer, who now helps connect them to filmmakers, revealed this to a publication.

Talking to Times of India, he said, “Shahid Kapoor recently transferred money to the bank accounts of dancers he has worked. He has extended support to around 40 dancers and has stated that he will help them for the next 2-3 months.”

“We shortlisted dancers from the days when he started his career with ‘Ishq Vishq’. It has been 17 years and they are in a bad condition, they may not be working right now. Apart from them we have even included those dancers who worked with him in Dhating Naach, Shaandaar and Agal Bagal," he further added. He also said that Shahid has helped 20 dancers from Ahmed Khan's group.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the sports-drama Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, starring Nani. The show will also star Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid. The film was scheduled to release on August 28, 2020 but will be postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

