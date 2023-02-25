Shahid Kapoor Turns 42: Jersey to Bull, a Look at Versatile Actor's Latest and Upcoming Movies

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAHID KAPOOR: From starting his career as a background dancer to impressing movie critics with his power-packed performances, Shahid Kapoor has excelled in the film industry. Not only did he win millions of hearts in his career spanning two decades, but with his sheer talent he also made his place among the finest actors in the nation.

Whether melting the hearts with his chocolate boy look in Ishq Vishk or keeping the critics on their toes with his mind-boggling mettle in Haider, Udta Punjab and Padmaavat, Shahid has announced out loud that he makes sure to always live up to his fans’ expectations. On the occasion of Sahid Kapoor’s 42nd birthday, let’s take a look at his latest and upcoming releases:

Jersey

After the hiatus of two long pandemic years, Shahid in 2022 truly delivered a knockout performance that touched the hearts of moviegoers. Essaying the story of frustrated and helpless Arjun Talwar, Shahid’s Jersey is a Hindi adaptation of a Telugu movie with the same title, which featured Nani. While Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial failed to witness success at the box office, it impressed the critics. Apart from Shahid, the sports drama also featured Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in prominent roles.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor began 2023 with a bang. Marking his web series debut, the actor collaborated with The Family Man’s famed directors Raj & DK, for his latest crime thriller Farzi. Shattering all the boundaries and raising the bar high, Shahid truly left the critics speechless, while essaying the story of an artist who turns into a con man. Throughout the series, Shahid Kapoor won’t allow you to even blink for a moment. He is also joined by South Indian star Vijay Sethupathi on screen. The series also features Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Jaswant Dalal, and Zakir Hussain among others.

Bull

After the thriller series, very soon Shahid will collaborate with Sangeeth Sivan for an actioner. While the details about the movie have been kept under wraps, the story, which is penned by Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh, is inspired by the real-life events of Brigadier Bulsara of the Indian Army. However, as per several reports, the project has been put on hold. Earlier, it was expected to release on April 7 this year.

Sleepless night

In collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar, Shahid will also be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the French film Nuit Blanche. Reportedly, playing the role of a cop, Shahid Kapoor in the thriller movie will be seen sharing the screen space with The Night Manager star Sobhita Dhulipala, Sargun Mehta, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra.

