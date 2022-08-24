Shahid Kapoor Turns Kabir Singh But This Time to Send Away Kiara Advani's Make-Up Man

Kabir Singh duo Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are all set to share Koffee With Karan couch in the upcoming episodes. Ahead of the episode’s release, Shahid has been treating fans with several videos and pictures from the sets of the chat show. On Wednesday, he dropped a hilarious reel in which he can be seen channelising his inner Kabir Singh on Karan Johar’s show.

The video begins with Preeti aka Kiara Advani getting her make-up done ahead of the shoot. Her make-up personnel can also be spotted in the clip. However, they are soon interrupted by a loud and angry ‘oye’ as Kabir aka Shahid Kapoor enters the frame. Asking if they touched his Preeti, Shahid sends away Kiara’s make-up men. Following this, the two actors burst out into laughter.

Dropping the video, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Roasting it hot… with Kabir and Preeti.”

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh was released in June 2019. The film revolved around Kabir, who falls in love with his college junior Preeti. However, he was also depicted as a toxic and possessive boyfriend who even slapped his ladylove in one of the scenes. While the film was widely loved by a section of the audience, others also opposed it calling it ‘abusive’. Despite everything, Kabir Singh earned over Rs 340 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, as reported by Pinkvilla, during her chat with Karan Johar, Kiara Advani recalled Kabir Singh days and revealed why Shahid Kapoor made her wait for eight hours on the sets once. “It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene,” she said.

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor’s Koffee With Karan episode will stream on Disney+ Hotstar at 12 am on Thursday.

