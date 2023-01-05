Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi's OTT Debut Series Farzi to Release on This Date, Details Inside

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to make their digital debuts with Raj and DK’s crime-thriller, Farzi. On Thursday, the makers took to social media to announce the release date of the series. It also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. Prime Video announced that its highly anticipated Original, Farzi, will premiere on February 10 in India and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Take a look:

Farzi is the next series from the acclaimed creators of the blockbuster, The Family Man. Produced under Raj & DK’s banner D2R Films, the star-studded show marks the digital debut of Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor and Kollywood’s most loved star Vijay Sethupathi. Spanning eight episodes, Farzi is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich. What ensues is a thrilling cat-and-mouse race between him and law enforcement where losing is not an option.

Along with Raj & DK, Farzi is written by Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar.

Creator duo Raj & DK said, “After a massively successful association with Prime Video for The Family Man, we are thrilled to return with our next new series! It’s one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. Basically, a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world. We can’t wait for everyone to watch this series that’ll be out on Prime on February 10th.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here