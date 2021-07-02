Shahid Kapoor Wakes Wife Mira Rajput Up at 5.30 in Morning, See Pic

One of the most sought after star wives of B-Town, Mira Rajput Kapoor never fails to woo her fans with her social media posts. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her morning shenanigans on her Instagram handle. In the post, Mira can be seen happily posing for the camera in the early morning.

Donning a grey tank top, green pants and a matching face mask, it looked like she was getting ready for her early morning workout. She kept her hair tied in a messy bun and can be seen standing next to a glass window of her plush Mumbai residence. Sharing the picture, she wrote that SK (Shahid Kapoor) wake her up at 5.30 am.

Mira might not have yet entered Bollywood, but she is quite the social media star and a fashionista herself. Each and every post shared by her grabs the fans' attention in no time. This post of Mira has garnered over 2.2 lakh likes within a day while netizens have showered the picturewith love.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and since then, the duo has been shelling out some major couple goals. The lovebirds often feature in each other's social media posts. A couple of days back, Shahid melted his beloved wifey’s heart by sending her a gorgeous flower bouquet. This old-school romantic way of making his partner happy and feel loved had really worked. Mira shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, “That's how you melt my heart. Shahid Kapoor, I love you."

While netizens can’t stop gushing over the romantic surprise, Shahid too took to the comment section and wrote, “No amount of flowers will ever match up to your fragrance, my love."

The couple is proud parents to two kids — daughter Misha and son Zain.

