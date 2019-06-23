Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shahid Kapoor, Who Once Called Shaandaar 'Relevant', Now Wants to 'Erase' It from Career Trajectory

'Shaandaar' turned out to be a damp squib at the box office in 2015 despite the presence of actors like Pankaj Kapur and Alia Bhatt, apart from Shahid Kapoor.

IANS

Updated:June 23, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor, Who Once Called Shaandaar 'Relevant', Now Wants to 'Erase' It from Career Trajectory
'Shaandaar' turned out to be a damp squib at the box office in 2015 despite the presence of actors like Pankaj Kapur and Alia Bhatt, apart from Shahid Kapoor.
Actor Shahid Kapoor says he has done "some really crappy films," and he would erase Shaandaar from his career trajectory if he could. Shahid expressed his opinion when he appeared on an episode of Zoom's show By Invite Only, read a statement, reported news agency IANS.

He featured on the show with his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani. Talking about Shahid's career trajectory, Kiara said: "I was not a fan of Shaandaar." Shahid agreed, and said: "I would erase 'Shaandaar' from my career trajectory if I could. No one from this generation of actors can claim that a bad film did well just because they were in it. I think I have a very loyal fan following. And I thank them every day of my life. I have done some really crappy films."

Shaandaar, which was touted as the biggest, craziest and zaniest wedding celebration on the silver screen, turned out to be a damp squib at the box office in 2015 despite the presence of actors like Pankaj Kapur and Alia Bhatt, apart from Shahid.

Notably, at the time of its release, Shahid had called Shaandaar "a very relevant film in my career". During a press conference for the Bollywood Britain-Shaandaar campaign in October 2015, Shahid had said, "The genre of a quirky love story, romantic comedy in a fairytale-ish world. We perhaps might not get the opportunity to do such a genre for the next 1-2 years. It is the only film we are doing in this genre, that's the reason it is very close to our hearts, and we really want the film to be liked and loved by the people because as actors, we'll do different genres and different kind of films, and different kind of characters. So this is a very important opportunity for us, and I hope it turns out to be the best film that me and her have done in this genre, because after that every person has their own careers."

